ವೀರರಾಣಿ ಅಬ್ಬಕ್ಕ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗೆ ಸಾ.ರಾ. ಅಬೂಬಕ್ಕರ್, ವಿನಯಾ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ ಆಯ್ಕೆ

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

Veera Rani Abbakka Utsav will be celebrating on February 3 and 4 in Mangaluru. Renowned writer and thinker Sara Abubakar and popular film actress Vinaya Prasad have been chosen for Veera Rani Abbakka award said the minister for food and civil supplies U T Khader here in Mangaluru on January 19.