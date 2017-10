ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಹಳೆ ಬಂದರು ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಗೆ 65 ಕೋಟಿ ಮಂಜೂರು

Mangalore

Isaac Richard



"The Central and State government have released Rs 65 crores for the third phase of the development work at the Mangaluru old port. The Central government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore and the remaining funds will be sanctioned by the state government”, said MLA J R Lobo in a press meet held at the Press Club here in Mangaluru on October 2.