ಖ್ಯಾತ ಹಿರಿಯ ಯಕ್ಷಗಾನ ಭಾಗವತ ಕುಬಣೂರು ಶ್ರೀಧರ ರಾವ್ ಇನ್ನಿಲ್ಲ

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

Renowned Yakshagana artiste Kubanur Shridhar Rao Bhagawat passed away of brief illness here on September 18. Kubanur Shridhar Rao, a master of Tenku Tittu style of Yakshagana as background singer (Bhagavatike) was associated with Kateel Mela for decades.