ಗೋಳಿಬಜೆ, ಪತ್ರೊಡೆ, ಕಲ್ಲಡ್ಕ ಕೆಟಿ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಗಿ ಕಾದಿವೆ!

Mangalore

ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

AICC president Rahul Gandhi is planning to hold a mega rallies in DaKshina Kannada and Udupi districts in the first week of March. Karnataka Assembly Election campaigning is hotting in coastal Karnataka. Recently Rahul toured Hyderabad Karnataka.