ರಾಹುಲ್ ಎಂದರೆ ಬೆಳಕು. ಮೋದಿ, ಶಾ ಎಂದರೆ ಕತ್ತಲು; ಇದೇ ನಮ್ಮ ಘೋಷವಾಕ್ಯ

Mangalore

oi-Kiran Sirsikar

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Chief whip of Vidhana Parishath Ivan D'souza Speaking to media person in Mangaluru said that, "I don't have any regrets for not getting ticket to contest from Mulky Moodbidre constituency. I wish best of luck for Abhaya chandra Jain." In this up coming election we are confident of winning all 8 constituencies in Dakshina Kannada district he added.