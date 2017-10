ಮೋದಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹೊಲಸು ಮಾತಾಡಿದ್ದ ಬೇಗ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕಾನೂನು ಸಮರ

Mangalore

ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Mangaluru BJP leader Rahim Uchil has strongly condemned the alleged abusive language used by urban development minister R Roshan Baig against prime minister Narendra Modi and is getting ready to file a case against Baig for his abusive words.