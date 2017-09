ಮಂಗಳೂರು: ಎಸ್ಐಗೆ ಕಪಾಳಮೋಕ್ಷ ಮಾಡಿದ ಪೇದೆ ವರ್ಗಾವಣೆ

Mangalore

Isaac Richard

English summary

Mangaluru district Puttur taluk Sampya Police station that was in news is now once again in news. Police Constable of Sampya Police station slaps SI Khader in the police station. It is said that SI was using low language towards the constable and frustrated constable slaps SI. Police constable is now transferred to Dharmastala Police station.