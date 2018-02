ಕಂಬಳದ ಸುಗ್ರೀವಾಜ್ಞೆಗೆ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿಗಳ ಅಂಕಿತ

Mangalore

ಕಿರಣ್ ಸಿರ್ಸೀಕರ್

English summary

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Ordinance amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Amendment) Ordinance, 2017 that allows Kambala and other bull-cart races in the state.