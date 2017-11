ಗೌರಿ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಪ್ರಕರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ರೈ ವಿಚಾರಣೆ ಮಾಡಿ: ಸೂಲಿಬೆಲೆ

Mangalore

Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Actor Prakash Rai should be interrogated in journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case, said by yuva brigade chief Chakravarti Sulibele in Mangaluru. Prakash Rai again again alleging right wing activists involvement in murder. So, he knows the murderers. He has to be interrogated, Sulibele further added.