ಹಳೆ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಂದ ಸಂತ ಅಲೋಶಿಯಸ್ ಕಾಲೇಜಿಗೆ 13.5 ಲಕ್ಷ ದೇಣಿಗೆ

Mangalore

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The Students of 1989 B.Com batch of St. Aloysius College have raised a student’s scholarship fund of Rs. 13.5Lacs. The cheque was handed over to the Rector Rev. Fr Dionysius Vas SJ on 20th September, 2017 in a simple ceremony.