ನಕ್ಸಲ್ ತಂಡ ಪತ್ತೆ, ಪೊಲೀಸರಿಂದ ಕೂಂಬಿಕ್ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ

Mangalore

ಕಿರಣ್ ಸಿರ್ಸಿಕರ್

English summary

Naxals group of one lady and 3 men were found in Dakshina Kannada district, Puthur Taluk, Addahole village. Naxals came to a house and had dinner and took some groceries. Police began search.