Mangalore

ಕಿರಣ್ ಸಿರ್ಸಿಕರ್

The Mumbai police have arrested a Bajrang Dal activist Sunil pumpwel in the charges of kidnapping a girl called Reshma. she had allegedly eloped with a man from another community. ಲವ್ ಜಿಹಾದ್: ಭಜರಂಗದಳ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತನ ಬಂಧನ