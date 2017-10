ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನ 'ಪಿಲಿಕುಳ ಜೈವಿಕ ಉದ್ಯಾನವನ' ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಗೆ ಮಾಸ್ಟರ್ ಪ್ಲಾನ್

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Mangaluru Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dr. Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisarga Dhama, Vamanjoor, Mangaluru to take up the greenbelt development Stage-2 in 30 acres of land in Pilikula biological park, Mangaluru.