ಮದುವೆಗೆ ಮುನ್ನ ಪರಾರಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದ ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಯುವತಿ ಮುಂಬೈನಲ್ಲಿ ಪತ್ತೆ

Mangalore

ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Missing girl from Moodabidare has been found in Mumbai. Her wedding fixed on December 11, Mehendi function was held on December 9. But on December 8th after having dinner when all family members went to sleep, she disappeared.