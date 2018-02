ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಇನ್ನು ಮುಂದೆ ಪ್ರಿ-ಪೇಯ್ಡ್ ಕರೆಂಟ್

Mangalore

ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (MESCOM) is planning to introduce Prepaid Energy Meter in Mangaluru city. Prepaid meters can be recharged via mobile app through Net Banking, Credit/Debit Cards or Mobile wallets.