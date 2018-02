ಪಕೋಡ ಮಾರಿ ಜೀವನ ಕಟ್ಟಿಕೊಂಡ ರಾಜೇಶ್ ಬಾಳಿಗ

Mangalore

ಕಿರಣ್ ಸಿರ್ಸಿಕರ್

English summary

PM Modi’s recent remarks that selling pakodas is also a form of employment and can be seen in the light of ‘job creation’ is said to be true. Rajesh who owns Pokada shop owner in Mangaluru is not less than a rich man.