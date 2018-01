ದೀಪಕ್ ಹತ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕೈವಾಡ: ಎಚ್ಡಿಕೆ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದೂರು ದಾಖಲು

Mangalore

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Being in a responsible position JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy has given an immature statement in the Deepak Rao Murder case targeting the BJP leader. In this connection I have filed a Rs one crore defamation case against H D Kumaraswamy in the Mangaluru Court”, said the President of BJP Mangaluru North Dr Bharat Shetty in a press meet held at the BJP office here on January 9.