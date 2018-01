ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಬಂದ್: ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ 'ಕರವೇ' ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರ ಬೆವರಿಳಿಸಿದ 'ತುರವೇ'

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

Karnataka bandh called by Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha president Vatal Nagaraj and other Kannada organisations to pressurise the Centre to resolve the Mahadayi River water dispute has not got any support in Dakshina Kannada district. Therefore there will be no bandh effect in Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada.