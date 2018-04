ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕದನ: ಶಕು ಅಕ್ಕ, ಸುನೀಲ್ ಕುಮಾರ್, ಹಾಲಾಡಿಗೆ ವಾಕ್ ಓವರ್?

Mangalore

lekhaka-SHRINIDHI ADIGA

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Udupi and Dakshina Kannada Districts karnataka vidhan sabha election 2018 activities are famous for so many things. According to the people in Puttur Shakuntala Shetty victory easy.BJP candidate Sunil Kumar can win in Karkala. Haladi also easily win.