ಜಾಗರಣ ವೇದಿಕೆ ಮುಖಂಡ ರತ್ನಾಕರ ಶೆಟ್ಟಿಗೆ ಗಡಿಪಾರು ನೋಟಿಸ್

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

District convener of Hindu Jagran Vedike, Ratnakar Shetty, who has been named as an accused for disturbing communal harmony, has been served expartriation notice by local governance. The district commissione of Mangaluru K.G. Jagadish has sent a letter of expartriation to Ratnakar Shetty.