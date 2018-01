ದೀಪಕ್ ಹತ್ಯೆ: ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ, ಮೊಯಿದ್ದಿನ್ ಬಾವಾ ತನಿಖೆಗೆ ಒತ್ತಾಯ

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

BJP strongly apposed a JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy's statement on the local corporator's hand in the Deepak Rao murder case. HDK and MLA Bava misleading Deepak Rao's case investigation. HDK and Bava also be questioned in Deepak Rao case said BJP leader Dr Bharath Setty here in Mangaluru on January 8th.