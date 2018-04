ಮೋದಿ ಆಡಳಿತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರು, ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತರಾಗಿಲ್ಲ: ಜಾನೆಟ್ ಡಿಸೋಜಾ

Mangalore

oi-Kiran Sirsikar

All India Mahila Congress Committee general secretary Janet Dsouza slams BJP government on katua rape case. Speeking to media person in mangaluru she said, neither Prime minister Narendra Modi nor the BJP leaders did not utter a word against the katua rape case. girls and kids are not safe in Modi's government she added.