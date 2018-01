ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೆ ಗ್ಯಾಂಗ್ ವಾರ್: ಓರ್ವ ಅಮಾಯಕ ಬಲಿ

Mangalore

ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

In a gang war in Mangaluru, an innocent person was killed by some strange rowdy sheeters. To take revenge against rowdy sheeter Bharatesh, notorious killers killed Shivaraj, brother of Bharatesh. The incident took place on Jan 21st, night.