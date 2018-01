ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಜೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ ಬಷೀರ್ ಅಂತ್ಯಕ್ರಿಯೆ

Mangalore

ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The funeral of Abdul Basheer, who died early this morning in AJ Hospital, will be held at 7 pm today. Dhapan will be held in Muhiyuddin Juma Masjid, Kulur, Mangaluru.