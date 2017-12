ಚಾರ್ಮಾಡಿ ಘಾಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಂಕಿ, ಅರಣ್ಯಾಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳ ನಿರ್ಲಕ್ಷ್ಯ

Mangalore

ಕಿರಣ್ ಸಿರ್ಸಿಕರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Western Ghats region of Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru are now witnessing a sudden increase in forest fires. However, what is shocking is the response of forest department which doesn’t seems to be taking these cases seriously.