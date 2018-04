'ಇವ್ ನರ್ವಾ' ಡೈಲಾಗ್ ಹೇಳಿದ ಯಕ್ಷಗಾನ ಕಲಾವಿದನಿಗೆ ನೋಟಿಸ್!

Mangalore

oi-Kiran Sirsikar

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A Yakshagana artiste of Sri Kateelu Durga parameeshwari prasadita yakshagana mandali Poornesh Acharya got notice from election commission for using Rahul Gandhi's mispronounced vachana of Basavanna. soon after noticing the Yakshagana show held in Kerala commission took back the notice.