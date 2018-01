ಕುದ್ರೋಳಿ ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಭಾಕರ ಭಟ್ ಕಾಲಿಟ್ಟಿದ್ದೇ ಅಪಚಾರ: ಮಟ್ಟು

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

DYFI organised human chain against communalism and communal politics, under the banner of 'Souhardategagi Karnataka' in Mangaluru on January 30. Chief minister's media advisor Dinesh Amin Mattu attended programme and took the opportunity to attack the RSS, particularly its leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and congress senior leader B Janardhana Poojari.