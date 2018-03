ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿಗೆ ಏಕವಚನ ಪ್ರಯೋಗ, ಶಾಸಕ ಜೈನ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧಆಕ್ರೋಶ

Mangalore

oi-Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

Congress MLA Abayachnadra Jain is now once again in controversy by using Singular words to Karanje Swamiji of Moodabidre. A video of this has been gone extremely viral on social media, where thousands are mocking against minister Abayachandra for his words against Swamiji.