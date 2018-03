ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಪ್ರಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಅಯ್ಯಪ್ಪ ಸ್ತುತಿ, ಶಾಸಕ ಬಾವಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದೂರು

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

Complaint filed against Mangaluru City North MLA Mohiuddin Bava in Puttur police station. Hindu organisation leader Arun Kumar Puththila filed complaint against Mohiuddin Bava who has used the great Hindu devotional song of Shabarimale Ayyappa as his theme song for election.