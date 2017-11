ವಿಶೇಷ ಲೇಖನ: ಟಿಪ್ಪುನಿಂದ ಕ್ರೈಸ್ತರನ್ನು ರಕ್ಷಿಸಿದ ಆ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೆ ಈಗಲೂ ಗೌರವ

Mangalore

ಕಿರಣ್ ಸಿರ್ಸೀಕರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

There has been a huge controversy over Tipu Sultan in recent days. Some people claim that, He is a fanatic, attacker and some claims to be Tippu Sultan as freedom fighter. Meanwhile some Christian families were saved by Hindus while attack by Tipu Sultan. On that memory every year major churches keep honouring them.