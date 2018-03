ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ 'ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಚಲೋ' ಕರಪತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಗೊಂದಲವೋ ಗೊಂದಲ

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

BJP conducting Jana Suraksha Yatra called 'Mangaluru Chalo' in the coastal region. The yatra will start from two points from Ankola in Uttara Kannada and Kushalnagar in Kodagu district on March 3 and will conclude on March 6 in Mangaluru. But pamphlets and invitation are full of confusion.