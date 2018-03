ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ 'ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಚಲೋ' ಜನಸುರಕ್ಷಾ ಯಾತ್ರೆಯ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣ ವಿವರ

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

BJP will conduct a Jana Suraksha Yatra 'Mangaluru Chalo' in the coastal region. The yatra will start from two points from Ankola in Uttara Kannada and Kushalnagar in Kodagu district on March 3 and will conclude on March 6 in Mangaluru.