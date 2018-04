ನಳಿನ್ ಗೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರೇ ವಿಶ್ರಾಂತಿ ನೀಡಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ: ರಮಾನಾಥ್ ರೈ

Mangalore

oi-Kiran Sirsikar

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Speaking to media person in Mangaluru minister Ramanath Rai said that Congress is all set to win all the seats in Dakshina Kannada district. We do not have any differences or confusion in Party. He slams MP Nalin Kumar Kateel over his retirement statement and said that instead of me BJP leaders are preparing to give rest to him.