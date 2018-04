ರೈತರ ಸರಣಿ ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆಯನ್ನು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪ್ರೋತ್ಸಾಹಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ: ತಾರಾ

Mangalore

BJP leader and state legislative council member Tara visited Mangaluru constituency on April 11. Tara inaugurated 'Musti Akki Abhiyana' in Assaigoli. More than 3 thousand farmers committed suicide in last 5 years in Karnataka. Congress not bother about farmers but only interested in announcing Bhagyas she said.