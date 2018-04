ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಟಿಕೆಟ್ ಘೋಷಣೆ ಮುನ್ನವೇ ಪುತ್ತೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂಡಾಯದ ಹೊಗೆ

Mangalore

oi-Kiran Sirsikar

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

BJP announced first list of candidates for upcoming assembly election. Out of 8 constituency only Sullia candidate have been announced in DK district . There is a rumors spread that Sanjiva Matanduru's name has been finalised for Puttur assembly constituency. Regarding this another aspirant Ashok Rai's supporters stepdown from campaign.