ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನ 3 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಕಗ್ಗಂಟು

Mangalore

oi-Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

BJP announced second list of candidates for upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. Out of 8 constituency in Dakshina Kannada only Sullia candidate have been announced in first list. In 2nd list Puttur, Belthangady, Bantwal and Moodbidre candidates announced. It is said that BJP facing tough situation to announce candidates for other 3 constituencies.