ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಉತ್ತರ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಪಾಳಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಭುಗಿಲೆದ್ದ ಬಂಡಾಯ

Mangalore

oi-Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

Karnataka assembly Elections 2018: BJP announced Dr. Bharath Shetty as a candidate for Mangaluru north assembly constituency. Dakshina Kannada BJP leader Sathyajith Surathkal is all set to contest as a rebel candidate in protest against the denial of ticket to him. Former minister Krishna J Palemar also unhappy with BJPs top leadership.