ನನ್ನ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳ ಯಶಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ಕಾರಣ ಗೊತ್ತಾಗಿಲ್ಲ: ರಾಜಮೌಳಿ

Mangalore

Isaac Richard

English summary

The 'Baahubali' fame director, Padma Shree S S Rajamouli paid a visit to MIT Manipal campus as part of the diamond jubilee lecture series of the institute on Friday, September 22. Excitement was in the air as students of Manipal Institute of Technology welcomed Tollywood film director and screen writer S S Rajamouli with non-stop whistles and chanting of his name.