ಗೋಗಳ್ಳತನ ವಿರುದ್ದ ಅಮರಣಾಂತ ಉಪವಾಸ, ರಾಜಾರಾಂ ಭಟ್ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ

Mangalore

oi-Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

Cows are snatched from Amrithadhara cow shelter recently near Bantwal. After the incident President of Amrithadhara cow shelter T G Rajaram Bhat has undertaken fast unto death to protest against cattle theft and demanded action. But latenight police shifted TG Rajaram Bhat to hospital .