2017 ಆಳ್ವಾಸ್ ನುಡಿಸಿರಿ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರಾಗಿ ನಾಗತಿಹಳ್ಳಿ ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್ ಆಯ್ಕೆ

Mangalore

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

Alvas Nudisiri 2017 will be held from December 1 to 3 for three days at Moodbidri. Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar elected as sammelanadyaksha of Alva's Nudisiri Conference said Alva's education trust president Mohan Alva.