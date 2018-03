ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗೆ 1200ರಿಂದ 1500 ವಿಸ್ತಾರಕರು: ಇದು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಯುದ್ಧ ತಂತ್ರ

Mangalore

lekhaka-GURURAJA K

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

1200 to 1500 Vistaraks deployed in each district of Karnataka by BJP. Each constituency SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, Threat) analysis done by these vistaraks and send report to central BJP. Kerala BJP chief secretary Surendran appointed for Dakshina Kannada vistarak.