ಆಯೋಗದ ಮುಂದೆ ಹಾಜರಾಗುವಂತೆ ಡಿ ರೂಪಾಗೆ ನೋಟಿಸ್

ವಿಜಯಪುರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Meera Saxena, acting chairperson of the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission said a notice has been served to IPS D.Roopa Moudgil, Krishna Kumar and four others to appear before the commission on Oct 23.