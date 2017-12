ಚಿತ್ತಾಕರ್ಷಕ ವಿಡಿಯೋ: ಸಿಡ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ದೃಶ್ಯಕಾವ್ಯ

International

Trupti Hegde

Happy New Year Third time unlucky, I still haven’t perfected my #NYE fireworks photos 🤦🏻‍♀️ but getting much better #SydneyNYE #NewYear2018 #fireworks #SydneyHarbour pic.twitter.com/Unw9w0n6YG

Happy New Year 💕🎆💥✨ Sydney you are such a beautiful city. What an incredible NYE. Wishing the world peace and love and kindness in 2018 #SydNYE #NYE2018 #NewYear2018 #Welcome2018 #SydneyNYE pic.twitter.com/5jAN8gh4uD

Well played #SydneyNYE we said Yes. #marriageequality #auspol #NYE2018 #HappyNewYear to all my LGBTQI friends. pic.twitter.com/FnODTD9h8h

Love and equality was the highlight of Sydney’s Harbour Bridge last night. Here’s to more Love, world peace and happiness to all - Happy New Year! #love #SydneyNYE #equality #Fireworks #2018 pic.twitter.com/3JKWzhjyRF

English summary

The revellers across the country welcomed 2018, new year with glittering new year eve celebrations. Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia witnessed the spectaculous view of the world famous fireworks. More than 1.6 million people attended the fireworks.