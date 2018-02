ದುಬೈನಲ್ಲಿ ಉದ್ಘಾಟನೆಯಾಯ್ತು ವಿಶ್ವದ ಅತೀ ಎತ್ತರದ ಹೋಟೆಲ್

International

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

The world's next tallest hotel opened in Dubai on Monday, February 12. Located near the Dubai International Financial Centre, the Gevora Hotel has been built by Majid Al Attar. Dubai's JW Marriott Marquis currently wears the crown of worlds' tallest hotel. Gevora Hotel consists of 75 floors and measures 356 metres.