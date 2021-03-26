YouTube
ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 26ರವರೆಗೆ ರಾಜ್ಯದ 17ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮಳೆ
    West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 6 Live Updates: ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ 6ನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನ ಆರಂಭ

    ಎರಡನೆಯ ಅಲೆಯ ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ಸಾಂಕ್ರಾಮಿಕದ ಭೀತಿಯ ನಡುವೆ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ಕಾವು ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ. ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 27ರಿಂದ ಮೇ 2ರವರೆಗೆ ಐದು ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆಗಳ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ, ಕೇರಳ, ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಪುದುಚೇರಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರಾಡಳಿತ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ.

    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದ 294, ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿನ 234, ಕೇರಳದ 140, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂನ 126 ಮತ್ತು ಪುದುಚೇರಿಯ 30 ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಟ್ಟು ಎಂಟು ಹಂತಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತು ಅಸ್ಸಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರು ಹಂತಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಉಳಿದ ಮೂರು ಕಡೆ ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 6ರಂದು ಒಂದೇ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ.

    ಇದಲ್ಲದೆ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ವಿವಿಧ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಲೋಕಸಭೆ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಉಪ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಈ ಎಲ್ಲ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗಳ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಮೇ 2ರಂದು ಪ್ರಕಟವಾಗಲಿದೆ.

    Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Election Latest News and Highlights in Kannada

    ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 1 ರಂದು ಅಸ್ಸಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ 2ನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ 13 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿನ 39 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 7 ರಿಂದ ಸಂಜೆ 6ರ ತನಕ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ.

    ಅದೇ ರೀತಿ ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದ 2ನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ 30 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ನಿಗದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಒಟ್ಟು 171 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದು, ಈ ಪೈಕಿ 19 ಮಂದಿ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಬಹುನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತ ಕುತೂಹಲಕಾರಿ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ ನಂದಿಗ್ರಾಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಎಂ ಮಮತಾ ಬ್ಯಾನರ್ಜಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಹಿರಿಯ ಮುಖಂಡ ಸುವೇಂದು ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ ನಡುವೆ ಹಣಾಹಣಿಯಿದೆ.

    8:55 AM, 22 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಪ್ರಧಾನಮಂತ್ರಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್
    8:42 AM, 22 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಆರನೇ ಹಂತ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, 306 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    8:30 AM, 22 Apr
    ರಾಯ್‌ಗಂಜ್ ಕೊರೊನೇಷನ್ ಹೈಸ್ಕೂಲ್‌ನ 134 ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಇನ್ನೇನು ಶುರುವಾಗಬೇಕಿದೆ
    8:15 AM, 22 Apr
    ರಾಯ್‌ಗಂಜ್‌ನ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಕೃಷ್ಣ ಕಲ್ಯಾಣಿ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಿದರು.
    7:58 AM, 22 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ: ಇಸ್ಲಾಂಪುರದ 175ನೇ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕೆಂದು ಸರತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಂತಿರುವ ಮತದಾರರು
    7:47 AM, 22 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ: ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಉಪಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಮುಕುಲ್ ರಾಯ್ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಿದರು.
    7:36 AM, 22 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಉತ್ತರ ದಿನಜಪುರದ, ರಾಯ್‌ಗಂಜ್ ಕೊರೊನೇಷನ್ ಹೈಸ್ಕೂಲ್‌ನ 134ರ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ.
    7:23 AM, 22 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ 6ನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನ, 4 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ 43 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ.
    7:14 AM, 22 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ: ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಉಪಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಅರ್ಜುನ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಜಗತ್‌ದಳದ 144 ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮತಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದರು.
    7:04 AM, 22 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು 6ನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಮತದಾನ ಶುರುವಾಗಿದೆ, ಜನರು ಸರತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಂತು ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಲು ಸಿದ್ಧರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    7:03 AM, 22 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ: ರಾಯ್‌ಗಂಜ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಗುಲಾಬಿ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆ ಹೇಗಿದೆ ನೋಡಿ
    6:58 AM, 22 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ: ಕಂಚ್ರಪರ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯ ಚಿತ್ರಣ
    6:55 AM, 22 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ: ಜಗತ್‌ದಳ್ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ 205 ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆ ಬಳಿ ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕೆಂದು ಸರತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಂತಿರುವ ಮತದಾರರು
    6:47 AM, 22 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ : ಮೊಂಗಲ್‌ಕೋಟ್ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಸಿದ್ಧತೆ
    9:45 PM, 17 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಶೇಕಡವಾರು ಮತದಾನ
    *45 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಜೆ 5 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಶೇ 78.36% ಮತದಾನ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿದೆ. * ಜಲ್ ಪೈ ಗುರಿ ಅತ್ಯಧಿಕ 81.73%, ಪೂರ್ವ ಬರ್ಧಮಾನ್ 81.72%, ನಾದಿಯಾ 81.57%, ನಾರ್ಥ್ 24 ಪರಗಣ 74.83%, ದಾರ್ಜಲಿಂಗ್ 74.31% ಹಾಗೂ ಕಾಲಿಪೊಂಗ್ 69.56% ದಾಖಲಾಗಿದೆ. * ಪಕ್ಷೇತರ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ 123 ಮಂದಿಯನ್ನು ಬಂಧಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
    9:23 PM, 17 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಸಿಲಿಗುರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಂಕಿತರಿಂದ ಮತದಾನ
    ಸಿಲಿಗುರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂವರು ಕೋವಿಡ್ 19 ಸೋಂಕಿತರು ಇಂದು ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಗಂಟೆ ನಂತರ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಲು ತೆರಳಿದ್ದು ಹೀಗೆ
    7:11 PM, 17 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದ ಐದನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನ ಮುಕ್ತಾಯವಾಗಿದೆ.
    6:35 PM, 17 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದ ದೇಗಂಗಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಯೋಜಿಸಿದ್ದ ಸಿಆರ್‌ಪಿಎಫ್ ಗಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಗುಂಡು ಹಾರಿಸಿದ್ದ ಆರೋಪ ಸಂಬಂಧ ವಿಶೇಷ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗೆ ಬರಸತ್ ಎಸ್‌ಪಿ ವರದಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಆರೋಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಸತ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸ್ಥಳೀಯರು ಸಿಆರ್‌ಪಿಎಫ್ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಸುಮ್ಮನೆ ಗುಂಡು ಹಾರಿಸಿದ್ದಾಗಿ ದೂರಿದ್ದರು.
    6:26 PM, 17 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಭದ್ರತಾ ಪಡೆ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಗುಂಡು ಹಾರಿಸಿದ್ದಾಗಿ ಕುರುಲ್‌ಗಲ ಸ್ಥಳೀಯರು ಆರೋಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಶಾಂತಿಯುತವಾಗಿ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದರೂ ಗುಂಡು ಹಾರಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ದೂರಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಘಟನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾರಿಗೂ ಅನಾಹುತ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    6:00 PM, 17 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಸಂಜೆ 5.45ರವರೆಗೂ ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ 78.36% ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿರುವುದಾಗಿ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗ ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ.
    5:59 PM, 17 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿನ ಉತ್ತರ 24 ಪರಗಣದ ಕಮರಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸದಸ್ಯ ರಾಜು ಬ್ಯಾನರ್ಜಿ ಅವರ ಬೆಂಗಾವಲು ವಾಹನದ ಮೇಲೆ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ನನ್ನ ಮೇಲೆ ಕಲ್ಲುಗಳನ್ನು ಎಸೆಯಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗಕ್ಕೆ ದೂರು ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ರಾಜು ಬ್ಯಾನರ್ಜಿ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    5:21 PM, 17 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳ ಫೋನ್ ಟ್ಯಾಪ್ ಮಾಡಿದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕ್ರಮ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ತೃಣಮೂಲ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಆಗ್ರಹಿಸಿದೆ. ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ ಸಿಎಂ ಮಮತಾ ಬ್ಯಾನರ್ಜಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಟಿಎಂಸಿ ಸದಸ್ಯ ಪಾರ್ಥ ಪ್ರರ್ತಿಮ್ ರಾಯ್ ಅವರ ನಡುವೆ ನಡೆದ ಸಂಭಾಷಣೆಯ ಆಡಿಯೋ ಕ್ಲಿಪ್ ಅನ್ನು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿತ್ತು.
    4:56 PM, 17 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದ ಬಿಧನ್‌ನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಲುಗಟ್ಟಿ ನಿಂತಿರುವ ಜನ
    4:35 PM, 17 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ 4.13ರವರೆಗೆ 69.40% ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದೆ.
    4:05 PM, 17 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಟಿಎಂಸಿ ಸಂಸದೆ ಮಿಮಿ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಜಲ್ಪೈಗುರಿಯಲ್ಲಿನ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ ಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದರು
    3:41 PM, 17 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಸಿಎಂ ಮಮತಾ ಬ್ಯಾನರ್ಜಿ ಮತ್ತು ಪಾರ್ಥ ಪ್ರತಿಮ್ ರಾಯ್ ನಡುವಿನ ದೂರವಾಣಿ ಸಂಭಾಷಣೆಯನ್ನು ರೆಕಾರ್ಡ್ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗಕ್ಕೆ ಟಿಎಂಸಿ ಪತ್ರಬರೆದಿದೆ.
    3:28 PM, 17 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 3.15 ಗಂಟೆ ವೇಳೆಗೆ ಶೇ 62.40ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆದಿದೆ
    3:12 PM, 17 Apr
    ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 1.30ರ ವೇಳೆಗೆ ವಿವಿಧ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಮತದಾನದ ವಿವರ
    3:04 PM, 17 Apr
    ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ
    ಟಿಎಂಸಿ ಗೂಂಡಾಗಳು ನನ್ನನ್ನು ನಯಾಪಟ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ತಡೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದರೂ ಮತದಾರರು ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆ ಬಾರದಂತೆ ತಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಬಿಧಾನನಗರ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಸಬ್ಯಸಾಚಿ ದತ್ತಾ ಆರೋಪಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    2:26 PM, 17 Apr
    ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ
    ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಉಪ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ 30.62ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆದಿದೆ
    West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 Voting Live Updates in Kannada: All you need to know about the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 polling schedule, voting date and time, assembly constituencies, key candidates and all latest news highlights in kannada.
