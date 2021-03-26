West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 6 Live Updates: ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ 6ನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನ ಆರಂಭ
ಎರಡನೆಯ ಅಲೆಯ ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ಸಾಂಕ್ರಾಮಿಕದ ಭೀತಿಯ ನಡುವೆ ದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ಕಾವು ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ. ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 27ರಿಂದ ಮೇ 2ರವರೆಗೆ ಐದು ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆಗಳ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ, ಕೇರಳ, ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಪುದುಚೇರಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರಾಡಳಿತ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ.
ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದ 294, ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿನ 234, ಕೇರಳದ 140, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂನ 126 ಮತ್ತು ಪುದುಚೇರಿಯ 30 ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಟ್ಟು ಎಂಟು ಹಂತಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತು ಅಸ್ಸಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೂರು ಹಂತಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಉಳಿದ ಮೂರು ಕಡೆ ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 6ರಂದು ಒಂದೇ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ.
ಇದಲ್ಲದೆ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ವಿವಿಧ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಲೋಕಸಭೆ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಉಪ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಈ ಎಲ್ಲ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗಳ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಮೇ 2ರಂದು ಪ್ರಕಟವಾಗಲಿದೆ.
ಏಪ್ರಿಲ್ 1 ರಂದು ಅಸ್ಸಾಂನಲ್ಲಿ 2ನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ 13 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿನ 39 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 7 ರಿಂದ ಸಂಜೆ 6ರ ತನಕ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ.
ಅದೇ ರೀತಿ ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳದ 2ನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ 30 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ನಿಗದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಒಟ್ಟು 171 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದು, ಈ ಪೈಕಿ 19 ಮಂದಿ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಬಹುನಿರೀಕ್ಷಿತ ಕುತೂಹಲಕಾರಿ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ ನಂದಿಗ್ರಾಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಎಂ ಮಮತಾ ಬ್ಯಾನರ್ಜಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಹಿರಿಯ ಮುಖಂಡ ಸುವೇಂದು ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ ನಡುವೆ ಹಣಾಹಣಿಯಿದೆ.
The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly. On the sixth phase today, urging those whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2021
BJP candidate from Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur, Krishna Kalyani cast his vote at booth number 134. He says, "Voting began a little late. It's a festival of democracy & everyone is participating. You can see the queues, it shows that this time voting will be for change, development." pic.twitter.com/Hfh0QgcxcI— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
People queue up to cast their vote for the sixth phase of #WestBengalPolls. Visuals from booth number 175 in Islampur, Uttar Dinajpur district. pic.twitter.com/ruM8TO7Ikl— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
West Bengal: BJP national vice president Mukul Roy casts his vote for the sixth phase of state Assembly polls at booth number 141 - at Kanchrapara Municipal Polytechnic High School - in Kanchrapara of North 24 Parganas district.#WestBengalElections pic.twitter.com/gDp5z1VYsS— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Voting for the sixth phase of #WestBengalPolls is yet to begin at booth number 134 - at Raiganj Coronation High School - in Uttar Dinajpur, due to some technical issues. pic.twitter.com/8WdX96IIPF— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh casts his vote at booth number 144 in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas. His son and party's candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh also casts his vote.— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Voting for the sixth phase of #WestBengalPolls is taking place today. pic.twitter.com/Vz3KKbKzwg
West Bengal: Election officials conduct a mock poll at a pink polling booth in Raiganj.— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Voting for the sixth phase of Assembly elections will commence at 7 am. pic.twitter.com/NLXVbv4Wnh
West Bengal: Preparations underway at a polling booth in Kanchrapara, ahead of voting for the sixth phase of the state assembly today pic.twitter.com/UJKa1vDqKx— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
West Bengal: People form queues outside polling station number 205 in Jagatdal constituency.— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Voting for the sixth phase of Assembly elections will commence at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/DsVCeyt7xW
Preparations underway at a polling booth in Mongalkote constituency, ahead of voting for the sixth phase of #WestBengalElections2021 today. pic.twitter.com/8kHB1vVqg9— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
West Bengal: Three COVID-19 patients cast vote at a polling station in Siliguri, earlier today.— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
Election Commission had designated one hour period between 6 pm & 7 pm for voting by COVID positive patients. pic.twitter.com/xTGz0dO0hE
West Bengal: Locals in Kurulgacha area of Deganga assembly constituency allege that Central Forces opened fire.— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
"Peaceful voting underway here. Suddenly 8-9 personnel of Central Forces stormed here and opened fire. One round was fired, nobody has been injured," says a local pic.twitter.com/rJea0rhcBs
West Bengal: Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Bidhannagar.— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
Voting for the fifth phase of #WestBengalElections2021 is underway today. pic.twitter.com/SQFYN0Yo3W
West Bengal: TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty casts her vote at a polling booth in Jalpaiguri, in the fifth phase of the State's Assembly election pic.twitter.com/0YoRFyH4Fj— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
Trinamool Congress (TMC) writes to Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal over "recording of phone conversation between CM Mamata Banerjee and Partha Pratim Ray." pic.twitter.com/D4EBOPO6Gp— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021
West Bengal | TMC goons stopped me here at Nayapatti. They are also stopping the voters even as polling is underway: BJP candidate from Bidhan Nagar, Sabyasachi Dutta, in the assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/wT4VqtvAoR— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2021