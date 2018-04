ಸೂರತ್ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಪ್ರಕರಣ: ಓರ್ವ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ ಬಂಧನ

India

oi-Trupti Hegde

English summary

One person was arrested on Saturday, in connection with the rape and murder of a minor girl in Surat. The person was arrested from Ahmedabad.The body of the minor girl, believed to be in the age group of 9 to 11 years was found from a cricket ground in Bhestan area of Surat on April 6, with 86 injury marks.