ಪದ್ಮಾವತ್ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ಗಲಾಟೆ: ಅಹ್ಮದಾಬಾದಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾಲ್ ಧ್ವಂಸ

India

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A group of people vandalised a mall and torched vehicles in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Tuesday evening, to protest against the release of the film 'Padmaavat'. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will finally be released on January 25.