ಈ ಬಾರಿ ರೈತರಿಗೆ ಖುಷಿ ನೀಡಲಿದೆಯಂತೆ ಮುಂಗಾರು

India

oi-Amith

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

India is going to experience third successful normal monsoon with a quantitative figure of 97% (+-5) in 2018: KJ Ramesh, director general of meteorology at the IMD pic.twitter.com/taw4d0DI0U

English summary

Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts normal rainfall during this monsoon across india. The Met department said that rains would be 97 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), with a model error of plus or minus 5 per cent