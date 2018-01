ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಜಾಕೆಟ್ ಬೆಲೆ ಎಷ್ಟು ಗೊತ್ತಾ...?!

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday took a potshot at Congress president Rahul Gandhi after he was seen wearing a black jacket, costing nearly Rs 70,000. The BJP spent no time and its Meghalaya unit highlighted it on the Twitter with a photo of Gandhi donning the jacket at a music event in Shillong on Tuesday.