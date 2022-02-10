Assembly Elections 2022 Voting Live: ಯುಪಿ, ಗೋವಾ, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್ ಮತದಾನ ಆರಂಭ
ಲಕ್ನೋ ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 14: ಪಂಚ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 10ರಂದು ಅಧಿಕೃತವಾಗಿ ನಾಂದಿ ಹಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಒಟ್ಟು 403 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳ ಪೈಕಿ 11 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ 58 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಮೊದಲ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನ ಸಂಪನ್ನವಾಗಿದೆ. ಫೆ.14ರಂದು ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಎರಡನೇ ಹಂತ ಹಾಗೂ ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್ ಮತ್ತು ಗೋವಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಟ್ಟು ಏಳು ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯಲಿದ್ದು, ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 10ರಂದು ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಹೊರ ಬರಲಿದೆ.
ಕೋವಿಡ್19 ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಯ ಮಾರ್ಗಸೂಚಿಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಮುಕ್ತಾಯವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಕೊರೊನಾ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗವು ರೋಡ್ಶೋಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಭೌತಿಕ ರ್ಯಾಲಿಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧ ವಿಧಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಇದರ ಪರಿಣಾಮವಾಗಿ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳು ವರ್ಚುವಲ್ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮವನ್ನು ಬಳಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಪ್ರಚಾರ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದವು. ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿ ಮನೆ ಮನೆ ಪ್ರಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಆದ್ಯತೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿತ್ತು.
I can say confidently that BJP is going to return to power in Uttar Pradesh with 300 plus seats.Trends for the first phase of election show that people have voted for BJP. Today in the second phase people will bless BJP again on the basis of work that has been done: Jitin Prasada pic.twitter.com/wSzEf2J1OS— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
I'm in Cotombi Village &have cast my vote. I appeal to public to come out in huge numbers to vote. BJP govt's work is in front of everyone. Utpal Parrikar (independent) & Michael Lobo (Congress) won't win, as BJP is coming with a majority: Goa CM Pramod Sawant#GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/XguhYFQLja— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022
Booth Level Officer at 17 - Baherilwada, Querim, Poriem talks about the beautification of the booth as a part of the Green Initiative.#assemblyelections2022 #GoVoteGoa #goavotes #valentinesday2022 #goa #govote @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI @PIB_Panaji @Coll_NorthGoa @Coll_SouthGoa pic.twitter.com/m5RROnrAnz— CEO Goa (@CEO_Goa) February 14, 2022
First time Voter talks about his voting experience at 30 - Fatorda, Ravindra Bhavan. #assemblyelections2022 #Goaelections2022 #GoVoteGoa #goavotes #firsttimevoter #ValentinesDay2022 #goa #GoVote@ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI @PIB_Panaji @Coll_SouthGoa @Coll_NorthGoa pic.twitter.com/Y1oTU0kHVF— CEO Goa (@CEO_Goa) February 14, 2022
Goa Elections are underway at 27 Assembly Constituency Cortalim, Part 21 (MES College, Zuarinagar) with enthusiastic voters lining up following covid protocols.#AssemblyElections2022 #GoVote @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI @PIB_Panaji @FOB_Goa pic.twitter.com/IEe8nZRsFF— CEO Goa (@CEO_Goa) February 14, 2022
I urge our sisters and brothers of Goa, to vote in large numbers. Only a stable, decisive and corruption-free government can ensure the development of the state. So come out and vote for a prosperous Goa.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2022
Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those whose are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2022