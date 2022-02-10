YouTube
ಮುಂಬೈ ಡ್ರಗ್ ಕೇಸ್: ದೊಡ್ಡ ಮಾಫಿಯಾಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಎನ್‌ಸಿಬಿ ಕಣ್ಣು
    Assembly Elections 2022 Voting Live: ಯುಪಿ, ಗೋವಾ, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್ ಮತದಾನ ಆರಂಭ

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia Kannada News

    ಲಕ್ನೋ ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 14: ಪಂಚ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 10ರಂದು ಅಧಿಕೃತವಾಗಿ ನಾಂದಿ ಹಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಒಟ್ಟು 403 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳ ಪೈಕಿ 11 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ 58 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಮೊದಲ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನ ಸಂಪನ್ನವಾಗಿದೆ. ಫೆ.14ರಂದು ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಎರಡನೇ ಹಂತ ಹಾಗೂ ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್ ಮತ್ತು ಗೋವಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಟ್ಟು ಏಳು ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯಲಿದ್ದು, ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 10ರಂದು ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಹೊರ ಬರಲಿದೆ.

    ಕೋವಿಡ್19 ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಯ ಮಾರ್ಗಸೂಚಿಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಮುಕ್ತಾಯವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಕೊರೊನಾ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗವು ರೋಡ್‌ಶೋಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಭೌತಿಕ ರ್‍ಯಾಲಿಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧ ವಿಧಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಇದರ ಪರಿಣಾಮವಾಗಿ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳು ವರ್ಚುವಲ್ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮವನ್ನು ಬಳಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಪ್ರಚಾರ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದವು. ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿ ಮನೆ ಮನೆ ಪ್ರಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಆದ್ಯತೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿತ್ತು.

    voting

    10:01 AM, 14 Feb
    ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 9 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ
    ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 9ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ಎಷ್ಟು? ಗೋವಾದಲ್ಲಿ: ಶೇ 11.04 ಉತ್ತಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ; ಶೇ 9.45 ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡದಲ್ಲಿ: ಶೇ 5.15
    9:56 AM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಸಚಿವ ಜಿತಿನ್ ಪ್ರಸಾದ
    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ 300 ಪ್ಲಸ್ ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಮರಳಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ನಾನು ವಿಶ್ವಾಸದಿಂದ ಹೇಳಬಲ್ಲೆ. ಮೊದಲ ಹಂತದ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್‌ಗಳು ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಮತ ಹಾಕಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ತೋರಿಸುತ್ತದೆ. ಇಂದು ಎರಡನೇ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಜನರು ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಮಾಡಿದ ಕೆಲಸಗಳ ಆಧಾರದ ಮೇಲೆ ಮತ್ತೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ: ಸಚಿವ ಜಿತಿನ್ ಪ್ರಸಾದ
    9:48 AM, 14 Feb
    ಗೋವಾ
    ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಿದ ಗೋವಾ ಸಿಎಂ ಪ್ರಮೋದ್ ಸಾವಂತ್
    ನಾನು ಕೊತೊಂಬಿ ಗ್ರಾಮದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದೇನೆ ಮತ್ತು ನನ್ನ ಮತವನ್ನು ಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಲು ಆಗಮಿಸುವಂತೆ ನಾನು ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರಲ್ಲಿ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಕೆಲಸ ಎಲ್ಲರ ಮುಂದಿದೆ. ಉತ್ಪಲ್ ಪರಿಕ್ಕರ್ (ಸ್ವತಂತ್ರ) ಮತ್ತು ಮೈಕೆಲ್ ಲೋಬೋ (ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್) ಗೆಲ್ಲುವುದಿಲ್ಲ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಬಹುಮತದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬರಲಿದೆ: ಗೋವಾ ಸಿಎಂ ಪ್ರಮೋದ್ ಸಾವಂತ್
    9:35 AM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡದ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಚುನಾವಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿ ಸೌಜನ್ಯ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳ ಜೊತೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ್ದು, "ಕಾನೂನು ಮತ್ತು ಸುವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಶಾಂತಿಯುತವಾಗಿದೆ. ಯೋಜನೆಯಂತೆ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಕಡೆ ಭದ್ರತಾ ಪಡೆಗಳನ್ನು ನಿಯೋಜಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಇಂದಿನ ಹವಾಮಾನವೂ ಉತ್ತಮವಾಗಿದೆ, ಮತದಾನ ಶಾಂತಿಯುತವಾಗಿ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ ಎಂಬ ಭರವಸೆ ಇದೆ" ಎಂದರು.
    9:29 AM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್
    ಖತಿಮಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಕ್ಕು ಚಲಾವಣೆ ಬಳಿಕ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡದ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಪುಷ್ಕರ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಧಾಮಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಯೋಜನೆಗಳು ಜನರನ್ನು ತಲುಪಿವೆ. ನಾವು ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಪರವಾದ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತೇವೆ ಎಂಬುದು ಜನರಿಗೆ ತಿಳಿದಿದೆ. ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯನ್ನು ಜನರು 60+ ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳಿಂದ ಪುನರ್ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಮಾಡಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂಬ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸವಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದರು.
    9:24 AM, 14 Feb
    ಗೋವಾ
    ಗೋವಾದ ಪರಿಸರ ಸ್ನೇಹಿ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯೊಂದು ಕಂಡಿದ್ದು ಹೀಗೆ
    9:18 AM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡದ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಪುಷ್ಕರ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಧಾಮಿ ತಾಯಿ, ಪತ್ನಿ ಜೊತೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿ ಖತಿಮಾದಲ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಹಕ್ಕು ಚಲಾವಣೆ ಮಾಡಿದರು.
    9:12 AM, 14 Feb
    ಗೋವಾ
    ಗೋವಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಿದ ಯುವಕ ಸಂತಸ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾನೆ.
    9:07 AM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಮವಾರ 55 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. 585 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮಹಿಳಾ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು 69. ಒಟ್ಟು ಮತದಾರರು 2.02 ಕೋಟಿ.
    8:59 AM, 14 Feb
    ಗೋವಾ, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ ಮತ್ತು ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಶಾಂತಿಯುತವಾಗಿ ಸಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಜನರು ಉತ್ಸಾಹದಿಂದಲೇ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    8:55 AM, 14 Feb
    ಗೋವಾ
    ಗೋವಾ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಪ್ರಮೋದ್ ಸಾವಂತ್ ಪತ್ನಿ ಸುಲಕ್ಷಣಾ ಸಾವಂತ್ ಹರ್ವಾಲೆಂನ ಶ್ರೀ ರುದ್ರೇಶ್ವರ ದೇವಾಲಯದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಶೇಷ ಪೂಜೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು. 40 ಸದಸ್ಯ ಬಲದ ಗೋವಾ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆಗೆ ಇಂದು ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ.
    8:50 AM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡದಲ್ಲಿ 82.67 ಲಕ್ಷ ಮತದಾರರು ಇದ್ದಾರೆ. 70 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 632 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು 63.
    8:45 AM, 14 Feb
    ಗೋವಾ
    ಗೋವಾ ಮಾಜಿ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ದಿ. ಮನೋಹರ್ ಪರಿಕ್ಕರ್ ಪುತ್ರ ಉತ್ಪಲ್ ಪರಿಕ್ಕರ್ ಪಣಜಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿದರು. ಅವರು ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಿಂದ ಪಕ್ಷೇತರ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಯಾಗಿ ಕಣಕ್ಕಿಳಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    8:39 AM, 14 Feb
    ಗೋವಾ
    ಗೋವಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಿದ ಬಳಿಕ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ಪಿ. ಎಸ್. ಶ್ರೀಧರನ್ ಪಿಳ್ಳೈ, "ಗೋವಾದ ಜನರು ಸಹಕಾರಿ ಮನೋಭಾವನೆ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಯಾವುದೇ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಸಂಘರ್ಷವಿಲ್ಲ. ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗ ಅಗತ್ಯ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಜನರು ಉತ್ಸಾಹದಿಂದ ಆಗಮಿಸಿ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡುವ ಭರವಸೆ ಇದೆ" ಎಂದರು.
    8:32 AM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಅಲ್ಪಸಂಖ್ಯಾತ ವ್ಯವಹಾರಗಳ ಸಚಿವ ಮುಖ್ತಾರ್ ಅಬ್ಬಾಸ್ ನಖ್ವಿ ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ರಾಂಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಲು ಸರತಿ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಂತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    8:27 AM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್
    ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿ ಎಎಪಿ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆ
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಇದೇ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಆಮ್‌ ಆದ್ಮಿ ಪಕ್ಷ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳನ್ನು ಕಣಕ್ಕಿಳಿಸಿದೆ. ಎಲ್ಲಾ 70 ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಸ್ಪರ್ಧಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಅಜಯ್ ಕೊತಿಯಾಲ್ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಎಂದು ಘೋಷಣೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.
    8:17 AM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ ರಾಜ್ಯದ 70 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ.
    8:12 AM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ 300 ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಜಯಗಳಿಸಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಯೋಗಿ ಆದಿತ್ಯನಾಥ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಎಎನ್‌ಐಗೆ ಅವರು ಸಂದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡಿದ್ದು, ರಾತ್ರಿ 8 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಅದು ಪ್ರಸಾರವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ 2ನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನ ಇಂದು ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ.
    8:07 AM, 14 Feb
    ಗೋವಾ
    ಗೋವಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಜನರು ಮುಂಜಾನೆಯಿಂದಲೇ ಉತ್ಸಾಹದಿಂದ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    8:01 AM, 14 Feb
    ಗೋವಾ
    ಇಂದು ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಕರೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದರು, ಶುಭಾಶಯ ತಿಳಿಸಿದರು. ನನಗೆ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣ ಭರವಸೆ ಇದೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ 22 + ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಜಯಗಳಿಸಲಿದೆ. 10 ವರ್ಷದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮಾಡಿದ ಮೂಲ ಸೌಕರ್ಯ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಕೆಲಸಗಳಿಂದ ಜನರು ಶೇ 100ರಷ್ಟು ಪಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಂಬಲ ನೀಡಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಗೋವಾ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಪ್ರವೋದ್ ಸಾವಂತ್ ಹೇಳಿದರು.
    7:50 AM, 14 Feb
    ಗೋವಾ
    ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ರಾಜೇಂದ್ರ ಅರ್ಲೇಕರ್ ಗೋವಾದ ವಾಸ್ಕೋವಿನ ಬೂತ್ ನಂಬರ್ 7ರಲ್ಲಿ ಹಕ್ಕು ಚಲಾವಣೆ ಮಾಡಿದರು.
    7:36 AM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ 9 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ 55 ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 2ನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ.
    7:27 AM, 14 Feb
    ಗೋವಾ
    ಭ್ರಷ್ಟಾಚಾರ ಮುಕ್ತ, ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಪರ ಆಡಳಿತಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ತಪ್ಪದೇ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಿ ಎಂದು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಗೋವಾದ ಜನರಲ್ಲಿ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    7:24 AM, 14 Feb
    ಗೋವಾ
    ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರ ಮತದಾನ
    ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರ ಮತದಾನ
    ಗೋವಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ. ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ಪಿ. ಎಸ್. ಶ್ರೀಧರನ್ ಪಿಳ್ಳೈ ತಲೈಗಾವ್ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಹಕ್ಕು ಚಲಾವಣೆ ಮಾಡಿದರು.
    7:20 AM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಸಚಿವರಿಂದ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ
    ಸಚಿವರಿಂದ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ
    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಸಚಿವ ಮತ್ತು ಶಹಜಹಾನ್‌ಪುರದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಸುರೇಶ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಖನ್ನಾ ಎರಡನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಮುನ್ನ ಶಹಜಹಾನ್‌ಪುರದ ಹನುಮಾನ್ ಧಾಮ್ ದೇವಾಲಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು.
    7:17 AM, 14 Feb
    ಮತ ಎಣಿಕೆ ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 10ಕ್ಕೆ
    ಗೋವಾ ಮತ್ತು ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು ಒಂದೇ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಮುಕ್ತಾಯಗೊಂಡರು ಮತ ಎಣಿಕೆ ನಡೆಯುವುದು ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 10ಕ್ಕೆ
    7:06 AM, 14 Feb
    ಮತದಾನ ಆರಂಭ
    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ, ಗೋವಾ, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದೆ. ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಹಿನ್ನಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಗಂಟೆಯ ತನಕ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಲು ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.
    6:49 AM, 14 Feb
    ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್
    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ, ಗೋವಾ, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯುವ ಹಿನ್ನಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡುವಂತೆ ಅರ್ಹ ಮತದಾರರಿಗೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    6:47 AM, 14 Feb
    ಗೋವಾ
    ಒಂದೇ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ
    ಗೋವಾ ರಾಜ್ಯದ 40 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು ಒಂದೇ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. 301 ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಕಣದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    6:42 AM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್
    ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಸಿದ್ಧತೆ ಪೂರ್ಣ
    ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಸಿದ್ಧತೆ ಪೂರ್ಣ
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಸಿದ್ಧತೆ ಪೂರ್ಣಗೊಂಡಿದೆ.
    English summary
    Assembly Elections 2022 Voting Live Updates in Kannada: Check all the latest updates on Uttarakhand, Goa, and 55 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh elections voting.
